Appalachian Power plans improvements at John Amos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power Company has announced environmental improvements planned for three coal-fired power plants in West Virginia totaling $384 million in hopes of reaching new federal clean air compliance levels.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have asked the state Public Service Commission to allow the companies to raise rates on their customers to recover the costs for the improvements to the plants’ ash handling and wastewater discharge systems.

The work is planned at the John Amos plant in Putnam County, Mountaineer plant in Mason County and the Mitchell plant in Marshall County.

“This investment in our existing coal plants is all about balance,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO in a Wednesday afternoon news release. “While we are planning investments in renewables in both Virginia and West Virginia, consistent with state legislation, we also need to invest in these plants because they will continue to play an important role in maintaining affordability and reliability for our customers.”

The PSC filing, which includes Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity, seeks a rate increase of 41 cents a month on the average customer’s bill.

Beam said the work is the first step in reaching those new compliance levels from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

“For each plant, we analyzed the most cost effective way to meet customers’ energy needs,” Beam said. “We looked at the level of investment needed to comply with the rules, remaining operating life of the plant and potential future compliance costs.”

According to a company news release the filing also includes “upgrades to bottom ash handling systems and wastewater treatment facilities to comply with the CCR rule and the ELG rule at each plant, which would allow these plants to continue to operate through 2040. Existing ash ponds at the plants will close and the ash will be moved to regulated landfills. The company’s filing includes an additional alternative for the Mitchell Plant in Moundsville, which would allow it to continue operating through 2028.”

“Whether or not the decision is made to retire the Mitchell Plant in 2028, it’s important to recognize how important Mitchell Plant and our employees there have been to the Moundsville community since the plant first opened in 1971,” Beam said. “We will continue to be an important part of the community.”