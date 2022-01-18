Appalachian Power making progress with restoring power

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power crews made significant progress in restoring electricity services to customers who lost power on Monday due to Winter Storm Izzy.

According to the utility, 8,296 customers were still without service as of Monday at 11:15 p.m. As many as 31,000 customers did not have power at some point because of gusty winds and precipitation. Most of the outages involve customers in Kanawha County, in which there were 6,089 reported outages.

“We anticipate having the majority of outages in Kanawha County restored by Tuesday evening, with the remainder restored by Wednesday evening,” spokesperson Phil Moye said in a statement.

Customers in other West Virginia counties should have their services restored by Tuesday night.

Additional workers from Indiana Michigan Power are assisting with the power restoration efforts.