CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power is starting the year on the right foot when it comes to giving.

The company announced recently it’s year-end contribution to be used in 2020 totaled more than $50,000 into food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

“This is a way we can directly help citizens of those areas that need support and having nutritious food,” Jeri Matheny, an AEP spokesperson said.

Matheny added that the donations to the 16 food banks secure that the cupboards will not be bare head into the deep winter months.

West Virginia food banks receiving donations include Beckley Dream Center, Inc. for $1,500, Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center for $3,000, Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center for $1,500, Huntington City Mission for $10,000, Mingo County House of Hope for $3,000, Salvation Army Bluefield for $1,500, and the Salvation Army Princeton for $1,500.

The number of dollars towards each organization is based on the number of people served at each one, according to Matheny.

According to a release, the AEP Foundation gave Mountaineer Food Bank a $25,000 grant for its program providing fresh fruits and vegetables throughout southern West Virginia. Plus, it awarded $15,000 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services in West Virginia for its meal delivery program.

Matheny said with all this being done there is an improvement on hunger in the state but more needs done.

“There are still people in need,” Matheny said. “Often we have found that those winter months after the holiday months the food banks can become bare. We don’t want that to happen.”