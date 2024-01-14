Appalachian Power gives final update on power outages from Friday’s wind gusts, they say 90% of customers now restored

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power reports crews have restored power to 90% of its customers affected by Friday’s strong wind gusts that topped 50 mph in some of the state’s higher elevations.

They say approximately 2,230 customers are currently still without power with a total of 1,000 of them in West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, crews must repair electrical equipment at approximately 200 locations before all service can be restored.

Customers in Fayette and Raleigh counties have reportedly been the most affected and may not see their power fully restored until Sunday night.

Crews say wind gusts reached between 40 to 45 mph in the higher elevation service areas Sunday morning but were expected to die down by noon.

They add that gusts of 30 mph or more leaves it unsafe for workers aloft buckets, which could slow down restoration time even longer.