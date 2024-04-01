Appalachian Power expects full restoration of Charleston-South Charleston outage before mid-afternoon

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power Company says it expects a Monday power outage impacting parts of Charleston and South Charleston to be repaired by mid-afternoon.

The utility said it had an equipment failure in South Charleston and that knocked out service to about 4,800 customers from Davis Creek to MacCorkle Avenue.

Crews were able to get about 3,000 customers back on line within a half hour with full restoration expected before 2 p.m.

Kanawha County Metro 911 said traffic lights along Corridor G may still be impacted by the outage.