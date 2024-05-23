Appalachian heritage festival Vandalia Gathering returns to the State Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An annual heritage festival that gets underway at the State Capitol grounds every Memorial Day weekend is now in its 47th year.

The Vandalia Gathering will once again be held at the capitol this Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26.

Hosted by the State Culture Center and the Department of Arts, Culture, and History, the three-day event features music, dancing, storytelling, crafts, food and everything that encompasses the rich Appalachian heritage and culture in West Virginia.

And event spokesperson and editor of Goldenseal Magazine Laiken Blankenship said it brings in only the finest Appalachian musicians around.

“Tons of folks look forward to this every year, we always have a good number of musicians out under the trees across the capitol, different competitions for fiddle and old time bluegrass, banjos, mandolins,” Blankenship said.

She said there will be a concert held to kick off the event Friday evening as well as one on Saturday evening.

Throughout the day Saturday and Sunday Blankenship said there will be various activities for people to participate in including a number of dancing demonstrations, from Mountain flatfooting and square dancing to Celtic dancing that highlights West Virginia’s international roots.

She said different West Virginia artists will be selling their goods, including jewelry makers, wood turners, glass makers, and potters.

Blankenship said the event is a representation of all the Appalachian heritage and culture that has made the state what it is.

“It’s great to have festivals like this to highlight all of the great things that we have to offer, you know, storytelling with the Liar’s Contest and different storytelling demonstrations, and the music itself, the distinct regional music that’s still being passed on from generation to generation,” she said.

Blankenship said the event kicks off Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. with the West Virginia Juried Quilt and Wall Hanging awards ceremony in the Culture Center.

She explained what festival-goers can expect with that as well as what’s to follow.

“The Great Hall of the Culture Center is full of I think 43 quilts made by West Virginia quilters and so Vandalia itself kicks off with that and that rolls into the presentation of the Vandalia Award that Friday night and then a concert at 7,” Blankenship said.

The festival is free and open to the public.

There will also be no charge to use the metered parking at the Capitol Complex Friday evening after 5 p.m. or all day Saturday and Sunday. There will be no charge to use the parking garage at the complex as well, although the elevator within the garage will not be operating.