Apartment fire strikes in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Wednesday afternoon fire damaged an apartment complex in South Charleston, affecting 8 apartments.

At around 4 p.m., the South Charleston Fire Department receieved a call for an apartment fire at the Southmoor Hills Apartments along Kingswood Drive.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire, however, a dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic after going into cardiac arrest, according to the South Charleston Fire Chief.

There is no word yet on the cause for the fire.