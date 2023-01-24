Apartment fire leads to death of Huntington woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington woman has died following a fire inside her apartment.

Patricia Preston, 55, was found by a family member in the apartment Sunday around 8 p.m.

Huntington Police and Fire departments both responded to the apartment located in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

The family member who discovered Preston’s body called the fire department because they said it had appeared a fire had occurred inside the apartment.

According to the fire department, the fire had burned itself out. Officials have not observed any foul or suspicious play in relation to the fire.

A cause of death has not officially been announced. Preston’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.