Another wreck in I-64 work zone

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — For the second time in less than a week, a wreck in the Interstate 64 work zone in Putnam County slowed traffic to a crawl.

The latest wreck saw a box truck skidding on its side in the westbound lanes before the St. Albans and Scott Depot exits Monday afternoon. There was a three-mile traffic backup report.

Authorities were able to open one westbound lane by 3 p.m.

There was a box truck that crashed last Wednesday in generally in the same area which also caused a backup.

Contractors are widening the I-64 to a total of six lanes from Nitro to Scott Depot. The work has included the construction of two bridges over the Kanawha River.

The Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department was among those on the scene at Monday’s wreck.