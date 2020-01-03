Another wreck, another I-64 slowdown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Traffic on busy Interstate 64 in Kanawha County was slowed for a second straight day Friday when a tractor trailer jackknifed near the Dunbar exit.

The wreck, which occurred right around noon, forced the closure of three of the four westbound lanes. Emergency authorities reported the far right lane and shoulder were open shortly after the crash and motorists should expect delays for most of the afternoon.

The wrecked truck was leaking diesel fuel.

I-64 westbound traffic was stalled for more than four hours Thursday when a tanker truck wrecked just west of the Oakwood Road exit in Charleston. Police were able to detour traffic around the crash scene.

It was raining at the time of Friday’s wreck.