Another republican candidate joins the running for Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County native has announced her candidacy for county prosecutor.

“I am now running for Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney,” attorney Morgan Switzer announced on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE Wednesday. “I’m so excited to announce that today, I know that its kind of spread by word-of-mouth but now I’m officially saying it and I’ll be filing tomorrow so I’m super excited.”

Switzer will file for pre-candidacy papers Tuesday before the official filing period in January. She is the second Republican to announce her run for the role, following longtime Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak’s announcement for prosecutor last week.

After interning at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office during high school and college, working there for three years, and as Switzer says, essentially “growing up in the office”, she expressed her passion for the work Wednesday after making the announcement, and said she is full of new ideas to improve it.

“First of all I know that office, and I think it’s important to say that at 16 or 17 I started interning there, that’s when I fell in love with the work, that’s when I know that I had a talent for it,” Switzer said.

Switzer said there is too much crime in Charleston and Kanawha County at large and believes that the way those crimes are being handled needs to evolve, saying quote, “we aren’t as we always were so we can’t do as we’ve always done.”

“I think I could bring a fresh perspective to that office,” she said. “You know, there has been the same crowd in that role, in those roles at the courthouse and at the prosecutors office for decades and I think it’s just time for something new.”

Switzer believes trust, transparency and knowing who your prosecutor is are the most crucial factors in the role, and she said that is what she would have to offer.

She said she is a “boots-on-the-ground” prosecutor that doesn’t just want to sit behind a desk to do the work but actually get out into the community, introduce herself to the people she would be defending, and get to know who they are as individuals.

“Sometimes you have to go and find people and find witnesses, show them your face, you know, let them see you out of the comfort zone of the office to really gain their trust,” Switzer said.

Switzer said a lot of people she talks to often doesn’t even know who their prosecutor is and that’s a problem. She said the role takes a certain passion for protecting victims and being an advocate for them and their needs as they pull out of situations of crime and abuse.

“I think there is an argument meant to be made that every single crime in Kanawha County, the Kanawha County citizens are the victims there, so are community shouldn’t be accepting criminals committing crime, we shouldn’t be accepting that as a way of life,” Switzer said.

She said there is more work to be done in the position and she’s ready to do it.

“I really do love this community, I live here with all of my family, I’m raising my son, so, you know, I’m just a Kanawha County born and bread girl ready to make a difference,”

Current two-term Prosecutor Chuck Miller has announced he’s not running again in 2024.