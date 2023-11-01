Another Milken Educator Award goes to Putnam County teacher

NITRO, W.Va. — For the second time this week, a West Virginia teacher has received the Milken Educator Award, referred to as the “Oscars of Teaching.”

Rock Branch Elementary School fifth grade teacher Janna Hamrick was awarded the $25,000 prize during an assembly at the school in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

Gov. Jim Justice, along with state School Superintendent Michele Blatt, Milken Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop and other school administrators, made the surprise announcement.

Hamrick was shocked to hear her name called.

“I cannot believe it. I was filming it as if it was somebody else. I was thinking it was someone else in the room and then they said my name. I’m still shaking. I’m so excited,” she told reporters.

Rock Branch Elementary School students went wild for fifth grade teacher and new West Virginia #MilkenAward educator Janna Hamrick this morning! Watch the moment she found out today's assembly was actually a celebration for HER. So much love from her students and colleagues!… pic.twitter.com/a3OsZ8ixCd — Milken Family Fdn (@Milken) November 1, 2023

The check was presented to Hamrick who was joined by her daughter, a first grader at Rock Branch.

“It makes me emotional because she’s one of the reasons I do it,” she said.

Hamrick joins Ashley Wilkins-Franks, an eighth grade English language arts teacher at Petersburg High School in Grant County, who received her Milken award Tuesday. Both of them will attend the Milken Educator Award Forum in Los Angeles in June 2024 with 73 other recipients from across the nation.

VIDEO: @WVGovernor helps announce @Milken Educator Award winner at Rock Branch Elementary School in Nitro. 5th grader teacher Janna Hamrick takes home a $25,000 cash prize. The award is referred to as the “Oscars of Teaching.” @WVMetroNews @580WCHS pic.twitter.com/qozVZl3X4R — Carrie Hodousek (@CarrieHodousek) November 1, 2023

Hamrick said she has no idea how she’ll spend the $25,000, but said the timing is great.

“I don’t even know,” she said with a laugh. “Have a good Christmas for my daughter, I guess?”

The award is presented to educators across the country every year. Teachers cannot apply for the award. Bishop said they seek out good teachers and that Hamrick is one of them for a reason.

“Janna Hamrick is the entire package of an educator. Not only is she an incredible math educator, she really knows how to teach the whole child,” said Bishop, who is a 2001 Virginia Milken Educator.

Blatt echoed those thoughts in a statement Wednesday.

“Her enthusiasm for learning is infectious and the relationships she builds with her students establish connections that strengthen their learning. She creates a safe learning environment and allows them to take risks and become more self-reliant. We are proud she has earned this stellar award,” the superintendent stated.

Hamrick said she’s able to get up every day and do what she loves because of her students.

“Every single day I come in here because I love the kids. I invest in them daily because of that passion. I think if I have that passion and I treat them like that, they will give me the same respect and love in return,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring teachers is to have a little patience and to never forget why you started.

“I was inspired by my first-grade teacher and my mom to be a teacher. I always knew that’s where God wanted me to be. I just encourage you to not lose that passion,” she said.