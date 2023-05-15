Another big truck crashes off the Turnpike into Kanawha City neighborhood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time in three days, residents in a Kanawha City community are breathing a sign of relief after an out-of-control tractor trailer barely missed a house.

A large truck skidded off the West Virginia Turnpike northbound late Monday morning and just missed a house on 69th Street in Kanawha City.

There were no injuries in the wreck.

An Amazon tractor trailer wrecked in almost the same spot back on Saturday. The driver of that rig was stuck in the wreckage for about three hours.