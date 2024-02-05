Another attempt expected tonight on cease fire resolution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tabled resolution calling for a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war is expected to be brought up again before Charleston City Council Monday night.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she expects there to be an attempt to bring the cease fire resolution off the table but she said she hasn’t sensed a big change on council since last month’s decision.

“No member of council has personally called me to ask for this,” Goodwin said. “Any council member can ask to do that so that vote will be held tonight.”

Council sent a letter to West Virginia’s congressional delegation late last year urging them to work toward a peaceful resolution between Israel and Hamas. Goodwin said there hasn’t been the support on council to adopt a resolution.

“We’ve already addressed this through a letter,” Goodwin said Monday on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live with Dave Allen. “There are a couple of council members who feel we need a resolution passed but the majority of council disagrees with that.”

Some members of the city’s Jewish and Muslim communities began chanting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” when Goodwin announced the proposed resolution had been tabled after a Jan. 3 vote. Goodwin then recessed the meeting until the council chambers could be cleared.

The vote came after several speakers pleaded with members to support the resolution.

“Pause for a moment with me and consider the faces of 14,000 women and children, more than 6,000 men, losing their lives in just over than 88 days,” a woman told council. “These are not just statistics these are somebody’s children, mothers and grandmothers.”

Monday night’s council meeting is set for 7 o’clock.