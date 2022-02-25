Another abandoned building fire in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — An abandoned apartment building in Nitro was damaged in a Friday morning fire.

Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes spotted the smoke coming from the building on Main Street at the location of the complex that was named Manor Court.

The fire, which was reported at 8:45 a.m., is the third to an abandoned structure in Nitro this week. Mathes said he knows what’s causing them.

“We’ve got a lot of squatters and there’s people that are trying to stay warm and they are migrating to these abandoned places and they are catching these places on fire,” Mathes said.

Mathes said there’s plenty assistance available for those who need it.

“If they need help, call, get ahold of the fire department and we’ll find resources,” Mathes said.

There were no injuries in Friday’s blaze.

Fire crews on the scene along with Nitro included St. Albans, Institute, Dunbar, Teays Valley, Bancroft and Tornado