Annual Yak Fest welcoming in Coal River kayakers to be held in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The annual Yak Fest in St. Albans will go on for its fifth year this weekend.

It’s an event which derived out of the annual Tour de Coal as a way to celebrate it, a 12 mile kayaking adventure day down the Coal River, which begins at Meadowood Park in Tornado and ends in St. Albans.

“It’s in its 20th year and there will probably be 1,800 to 2,000 kayakers going down Coal River Saturday morning, so we’re excited, we’re looking forward to it,” St. Albans Mayor, Scott James said.

Yak Fest, however, kicks off the day before Tour de Coal on Friday, June 16 starting at 4 p.m. with live music, food and drink and art and craft vendors. It continues with an all-day event Saturday with live music starting back up at 2 p.m.

“It’s a great time to listen to music, it’s a great time to see old friends, and just sit back and relax and enjoy yourself,” said James.

James said the two-day event has grown from about 8,000 people in its first year to around 11 to 12,000 people currently. Along with the Tour de Coal, Yak Fest has served a way for businesses on Old Main and throughout the St. Albans area to grow and prosper, becoming a destination stop for many.

“I know our businesses in St. Albans have record weekends every year we have Yak Fest,” said James. “Early on some of the businesses on Old Main didn’t like the fact that we were closing the street down for two days, but they’ve learned to keep their doors open and great things have happened for them.”

He said they consider the festival to bring in a mid to high six figure economic impact to the area.

James said since he took office as mayor, around 7 to 8 old buildings on the main street have been filled with more being filled soon, and it continues to attract more people to the area.

“These are places that people come from not just St. Albans or the Kanawha Valley, but other counties to partake in these businesses,” James said.

The musical line-up for this year’s Yak Fest includes:

Friday June 16:

Weekend Warriors 4-5 p.m.

Buddy Allen and the Cheat River Band 5-6 p.m.

Craig Gerdes 6-8 p.m.

Hannah Dasher 8-10 p.m.

Saturday June 17:

Thieves and Beggars 2-3 p.m.

Lojam 3-4 p.m.

Dave McCormick and His Dangerous Band 4-5 p.m.

Bent Whiskey 5-6 p.m.

Bucky Covington 6-8 p.m.

Davisson Brothers Band 8-10 p.m.