Annual Frankie Veltri dinner to get underway Thanksgiving Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are expecting to serve another thousand or so Thanksgiving Day meals again this year to continue a nearly 60 year old tradition of helping to feed those in need for the holiday.

Preparations are underway for the 57th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Day dinner at St. George Orthodox Church in downtown Charleston.

Throughout the week volunteers have been bringing in varieties of canned foods and supplies to get ready for the big day Thursday, and around 150 to 200 of those volunteers are expected to be on hand the day of helping to prep, serve, and deliver the meals to senior citizens, shut-ins, and those in need around the community.

Lead Turkey Baker Coordinator and one of the main kitchen leads who is a part of the group of community volunteers, Cynthia Parsons, told MetroNews they have a total of 87 turkeys ranging from 10 to 20 pounds ready to be dispersed out this year, along with heaps of the other typical sides of mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, pies, and more.

While this is the busiest week for the team, she said planning efforts to ensure the dinner goes as smoothly as possible start months ahead of time.

“Really preparations start in July, we start talking,” Parons told MetroNews. “We have a committee that gets together, the Frank Veltri Committee, and we all talk and message each other just to try to prepare, so July is kind of the start of the conversation, and things really start turning up this week.”

Last year, over 1,000 meals were delivered to residents across the Kanawha Valley as part of the annual dinner, with hundreds more meals being served at the church.

Parsons said the dinner carries on a longtime holiday tradition of community-giving that was started by a well-known Charleston resident, Frank Veltri, who began holding the dinner for residents at a former hotel on Quarrier Street starting in 1966, where she said he would invite scores of people in need throughout the community to attend.

She said when Veltri died in 2001, he left behind an endowment fund to continue the effort, passing along a legacy.

“Frankie was just a really kind individual that helped a lot of people, and that’s the spirt of what we do,” Parsons said. “His thing was that everyone should have a warm meal able to get to them on Thanksgiving.”

Parsons said the volunteer committee is anticipating to provide even more meals for the dinner this year, with some of the influx possibly being related to the heightened need of warm meals due to the ongoing gas outage on Charleston’s West Side. She said whatever leftovers they have however, gets donated to local shelters, so nothing goes to waste.

Parsons said while the annual dinner continues Veltri’s legacy of helping those on this holiday, it’s also shedding some light on the giving nature West Virginians always seem to hold true.

“You know, I think that’s one of the things we love about being from West Virginia is that everyone is there for each other, that’s the one thing that’s in the spirt of West Virginians and especially here in the Kanawha Valley, we’re a community that likes coming together to help people, and I think that’s what Frankie wanted to happen, if you have the ability to help people, please do that,” Parsons said.

People coming out to the dinner Thursday can enter the church building via the Court Street entrance. Eat-in meals will be available from 12:30- 2 p.m., and to-go orders from 1- 2 p.m. The meals are free and all are welcome.