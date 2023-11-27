Annual Festival of Lights underway in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — St. Albans Mayor Scott James is saying an annual holiday light display tradition sees over 10,000 guests come to the city every year, and he expects this year to be another great season.

James went on The Dave Allen Show Monday to talk about the kick-off to the annual St. Albans Festival of Lights, which is now in its 35th year.

“We’re always excited that people come to St. Albans and visit one of the oldest and best light shows in the state of West Virginia,” James said.

James said the event kicked-off with a walk-through its opening night on Nov., 21, which brought in between 250 to 300 people to St. Albans City Park where the festival is held. It’s now open nightly to drive through from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While the new Light the Night event underway at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston is now boasting one of the biggest local Christmas light displays, James said he wasn’t a bit concerned of it stealing any of the Festival of Light’s thunder, adding that it may even possibly be helping to boost it.

“When people go out they visit two or three locations all in one night and that just gives them another option, and I think everybody will feed off of everybody and it makes everybody have more attendance,” he said.

He said on average, the event typically brings in around 13,000 to 14,000 vehicles, however, during the peak of the Covid-19 Pandemic when people were shut in their homes and looking for something safe to do outside, those vehicle numbers went up to around 18,000.

James said the city’s economic development department encourages people to not just look at the lights and go home, but also make a stop along Old Main in St. Albans and get a bite to eat at the area’s restaurants, as well.

“The more events we put on that brings people to St. Albans, the better our economy gets,” he said. “Once people come here and visit our stores and restaurants, they keep coming back.”

The closing night of the Festival of Lights is Dec., 26. It will be closed Dec., 24 and Dec., 25 for Christmas.

James also reminded people about the city’s Christmas parade this Saturday, Dec., 2 at 3 p.m., which starts at Park Street and Sixth Avenue.

Following this, he also said the town will be host to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Old Main at 5:30 p.m. which will feature a visit from Santa Claus.