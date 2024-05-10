Annual East End Yard Sale returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A highly-anticipated community yard sale is returning to Charleston’s East End again.

The annual East End Yard Sale will make its return this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine.

The East End Community Association comes together with Piedmont Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization and Mountain Care Network to host the event.

Piedmont Elementary School Principal Ashley James said the yard sale essentially covers the entire East End section of the Capital City, starting at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Quarrier and stretching all of the way down to Bradford and Quarrier.

“We have almost every spot at the Board Office on Elizabeth Street filled with vendors, and then we have over 15 vendors that will be set up at Piedmont Elementary,” James said.

She said about 40 East End residents are signed up to sell their items at their homes and there will be about 75 vendors all together.

James said a variety of used goods will be up for sale, including household items, clothing, knick-knacks, among other typical yard sale items.

She said the proceeds go to the Piedmont Elementary PTO, which then further helps go toward much of the school’s operations and activities.

“Our Parent Teacher Organization, they help pay for student events like if we go bowling or we have dances, they help provide anything that the kids need, they also help provide stuff in the classroom for teachers if there’s a need as well,” she said.

James said they eventually hope to expand the yard sale, and their partnership with Mountain Care Network is helping them to achieve that.

However, she said after a couple of challenging years of holding the yard sale, they are at least glad to be able to bring it back to the extent it once was.

“When Covid-19 happened it fizzled a little bit, so we’re trying to now revive it and make sure that it’s the way that it was before Covid,” said James.

She said it’s exciting to see the city’s popular yard sale return to full form to help support what Piedmont Elementary does in the East End community.

“We’re right in the heart of the community, we’re right in the middle of all of the houses around here, we have a really strong connection with our community people, and we just want to see a good turn out tomorrow, we really want to see people come out and enjoy themselves, find a little treasure here and there, get something good to eat,” said James.

The event is free and open to the public.