Annual Circle of Hope event set for Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual Circle of Hope with West Virginia Radio is set for Thursday.

West Virginia Radio has partnered with Union Mission in 2020 for the event on Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Go-Mart on Jefferson. Station personalities will be on location to collect monetary donations and pantry food to benefit Union Mission.

“That day is going to be precious for the people that give because they know they are giving to a great cause,” Jason Quintrell, Union Mission, president and CEO told 580-WCHS.

“It’s great as far as the people that need help, being able to provide goods and services to them.”

Other ways to help Union Mission is to text to give at the text line. People need to text the dollar amount they want to give and the word “Food” to 833.401.0918. (So the syntax would look something like this for a $10 donation: 10 food).

People can also donate at Union Mission 700 South Park Road in Charleston from 9 to 4 on Mondays through Fridays.

Quintrell said West Virginians need help at this time with COVID-19 and the holiday season. He said the organization has shipped thousands of dollars worth of food in the past seven months.

“The market is not that great. It seems that jobs may be hard to come by these days. Folks are hurting, kids are hurting. 25 percent of kids that grow up in West Virginia grow up hungry,” he said.