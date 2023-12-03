Anniversary of Officer Cassie Johnson’s death marked by the city

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The City of Charleston is remembering fallen police officer Cassie Johnson.

Sunday marks three years since Johnson’s death after being shot by a man while answering a call about a parking complaint.

Johnson was shot by Joshua Phillips on Dec. 1, 2020, she died two days later on Dec. 3, 2020.

Both Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and interim Charleston Police Chief Scott Dempsey released statements marking the anniversary of Johnson’s death.

“Patrolman Cassie Johnson carried herself with grace and confidence as she served the city she loved. When she talked about policing and her call to serve, you knew that’s what she was meant to do,” Goodwin said. “Let us all remember Cassie’s bravery, courage, and determination—and celebrate her spirit, her laugh, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of Charleston and its people. May we also, on the day marking her end of watch, keep her family and her brothers and sisters in blue in our thoughts.”

Dempsey said it’s important to honor Johnson and others who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Honoring the memory of our fallen officers pays tribute to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our Charleston community and celebrates the profound impact they have had on the people they served,” Dempsey said. “To honor the memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson, we will observe a moment of silence on police channel 1 on December 3 at 1:46 p.m.”

Phillips was convicted of second degree murder. He’s serving a 40-year prison term.