An accelerated nursing program for high school students within BridgeValley continues to build

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workforce Initiative for Nurses (WIN) Academy, a charter school within BridgeValley Community and Technical College, continues to move forward.

It’s focused on accelerating high school students who were to pursue careers in nursing. It will accept up to 60 students, 30 juniors and 30 seniors.

BridgeValley President Casey Sacks said plans are to open the school this fall. Another open house is scheduled for this Wednesday at BridgeValley’s campus at the Regional Technology Center in South Charleston.

Sacks said juniors will take courses that will prepare them to enter the nursing program as seniors. Seniors will earn high school and community college credits while taking the first year of the RN program at BridgeValley.

After your senior year, you will just need two more semesters of the program for your Associate’s Degree, or you can take your credits and transfer to a four-year institution.

“In their junior or senior bring their students and enroll them with us; WIN Academy becomes their high school, and they take all college classes,” Sacks said. “We wanted to create an opportunity for people to say, I’m ready, and I really do want to enter the workforce, and let’s try and accelerate this learning process much sooner than when I’m 30.”

Sacks added that she would like students to stay with BridgeValley.

“We would love to graduate from High School and then finish their nursing degree with us after just two more semesters, but they also then a whole bunch of college credits that they could transfer to any of our four-year partners in the state; we all have the same accreditor,” she said.

Sacks said some students might say this isn’t for them.

“There are a lot of students who are going to say this isn’t for me, and that’s okay, and I think that’s the point of charter schools and giving families options,” she said. “If you’re a 15-year-old and love your high school experience, then I want that for you, and keep doing what you’re doing.”

Story by Chayce Matheny