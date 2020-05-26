Amtrak to staff Charleston station again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Amtrak has plans to restaff the Charleston station, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced on Tuesday.

Amtrak cut the ticket agents from the Charleston station and 13 other locations in 2018. Manchin attached a provision in the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bill requiring the stations to have staff again.

“With limited internet access and cell phone service in our state and working class families and elderly residents who are less likely to purchase tickets remotely, removing the ticket agent hurt our communities who rely heavily on the train as an alternative to driving or flying,” Manchin said in a release.