Amjad tabbed to lead health care services for DCR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Marshall Health have entered into a new partnership to improve health care services in DCR facilities.

With this new partnership, Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., was named Director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Amjad was also named an assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Amjad to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” said Jeff Sandy, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

In this role, Amjad will be tasked with overseeing the correctional facilities throughout West Virginia which is partnered with contract care provider, Wexford Health.

“Her long-standing commitment to public health and public service is commendable and I know this further partnership with Marshall University will continue to serve our great state,” Sandy added.

Amjad earned her Doctor of Medicine from Marshall University, then completed her Internal Medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also holds a Master of Public Health from West Virginia University.

Amjad spent 10 years in private practice before being appointed by Governor Jim Justice to be the Chief Advisor for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By working with DCR and Wexford Health, we hope to ensure quality health care for all individuals in correctional facilities,” Amjad said.