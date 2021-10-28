American Legion post renamed after Chuck Yeager

HAMLIN, W.Va. — An American Legion post in Lincoln County has been renamed in honor of Chuck Yeager, the late U.S. Air Force pilot who became the first person to break the sound barrier.

American Legion Post 111 on Wednesday held a ceremony celebrating the dedication and new name, the Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager Post 111. Victoria Yeager, Chuck Yeager’s widow, attended the ceremony.

Chuck Yeager, a Lincoln County native, died in December at the age of 97. He became the first person to fly faster than sound during an October 1947 flight.

Matthew Burton, the Legion’s vice commander, said he contacted Victoria Yeager about a possible name change two years ago. She supported the idea, but it could not happen at the time.

“In the rules, you can’t name a post after a living veteran,” he said. “We had to wait until Gen. Yeager passed in order to rename the post.”

Chuck Yeager was a member of the post for 42 years.

“Growing up, that’s our hometown hero,” Burton added.

“The people here adore him,” Victoria Yeager said. “He’s their family. He’s them. I knew that they would be more honored than any other group of people, and they’ve been so kind and warm to be, it’s just great. They love him.”

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center hosted a memorial earlier this year for Chuck Yeager. Then-President Mike Pence was among the speakers at the service.

MetroNews’ Chris Lawrence contributed to this story.