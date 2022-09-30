American Heart Association’s Heart Walk set for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022 Charleston Heart Walk from the American Heart Association (AHA) is Saturday.

Check-in for the annual event is at 9 a.m. at Power Park on Morris Street in Charleston with the start time set for 10 a.m.

Michelle Loehr, the Executive Director of AHA in Charleston recently appeared on 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS to discuss the event.

“The walk is a great opportunity for us to not only rally everyone together, our survivors or to remember the people we lost, but it’s also a time to raise money for research,” she said.

On the event’s website on Wednesday, it totaled $86,990 already raised with a goal of $150,000 by the weekend’s end.

Survivors are heart-related illnesses and stroke survivors participate in the walk with heart survivors wearing red and stroke survivors wearing white.

“It’s something to see when you’re at the walk and you see all of the people that are wearing the red hats that are heart survivors and all of the people wearing white hats that are stroke survivors,” Amanda Sosebee, the Development Director for AHA said on 580-LIVE.

“Just seeing them and how many people are affected.”

Sosebee said they will be honoring a stroke survivor from John Adams Middle School at the event.

To register, visit heart.org/charlestonwvheartwalk.

A similar AHA event was held Thursday in Wheeling — the Ohio Valley Heart Walk.