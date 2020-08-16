American Heart Association names new executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Heart Association’s West Virginia/Western Virginia chapter has a new leader.

The organization last week announced Michelle Loehr as its new executive director. Loehr joined the American Heart Association in 2012 as a youth market director for West Virginia.

“I’ve always had an interest in our mission, and it’s always been close to my heart,” she said. “Knowing that I wanted to stay in the organization and working my way up, it’s a huge honor to represent the American Heart Association throughout West Virginia and southwest Virginia.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes heart disease as the leading cause of death in the state. Loehr said multiple factors put communities at a higher risk, as well as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The American Heart Association hit the ground running whenever COVID started,” she said. “We started donating money right away to study the correlation between heart disease and people that contract COVID-19.”

Loehr added she is hopeful the money goes into understanding ways to improve the state’s overall health.

Loehr succeeds Sarah Bolyard, who became the president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Kanawha Valley earlier this month.