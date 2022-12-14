Amber Alert cancelled, mother in custody

WINCHESTER, Ky. — An Amber Alert issued after a six-year-old girl was taken from Cabell County has been lifted.

Kentucky State Police report Mila Carf was found with her mother, Shana Carf, in Winchester, Kentucky, at around midday Wednesday.

Authorities said Shana Carf took her daughter from the Ona area–she did not have parental custody. She was taken into custody by Kentucky troopers.

Winchester (KY) police said Shana Carf refused to stop her vehicle after police spotted her on Interstate 64. They say she hit several of their cruisers and a Kentucky State Police cruiser.

The girl was unharmed, authorities said.

Shana Carf faces charges in both Kentucky and West Virginia.

PREVIOUS.

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va — An Amber Alert has been issued by West Virginia State Police over the disappearance of a six year old child.

Authorities say 6-yera old Mila Carf was abducted from a home in Cabell County Tuesday.

The child has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last ween wearing a black and white hoodie, black pants, and athletic shoes. She’s 4 feet tall and 65 pounds. Authorities say she’s likely traveling with her mother Shana Carf who does not have custody of her.