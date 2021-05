HAMLIN, W.Va. — A man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning near Hamlin.

According to state police, Thomas Talbert, 47, of Alum Creek, lost control of his car on state Route 3 near the Lincoln County fairgrounds. The car hit a guardrail and rolled three times. Troopers said Talbert was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The wreck took place at around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said Talbert was not wearing a seat belt.