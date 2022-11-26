Alum Creek hunter injured when own gun goes off

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a deer hunter was injured Friday when his loaded rifle went off during a bumpy side-by-side ride.

Authorities said it happened in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. The 39-year-old hunter was riding with another man when the rifle went off striking him in the arm and then the stomach. He was taken to the hospital.

Natural Resources Police said a fairly new state law allows hunters to carry loaded guns in vehicles.

The two-week deer rifle season continues through Saturday, Dec. 3.