Alleged arsonist admits to setting 2 fires that lead to Fayette County forester’s death

KIMBERLY, W.Va. — A Fayette County man accused of setting four separate fires, which resulted in the death of state forester Cody Mullens last week, has admitted to at least two of the fires in separate locations, according to the criminal complaint.

David Bass, 39, of Kimberly, told investigators he set a couch on fire using a handheld lighter. He also said he set a log on fire that was placed under a blue bucket on the opposite side of the road near the creek.

It happened along Foster Avenue in the Tucker Hollow area of Kimberly around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope, died Thursday night when a tree fell on top of him while battling the flames.

Bass was arrested Friday and charged with four counts of felony wildland arson and one count of felony murder.

MORE David Bass criminal complaint

The criminal complaint said Bass told investigators the fire jumped to 2-3 different areas previously identified as points of origin by the state Division of Forestry.

The fire spread several hundred acres and was not immediately able to be contained.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office determined Mullens’ death was from the tree collapse. The tree that fell “was a distinct result of the forest fire,” according to the complaint.

Mullens’ body was taken in a hearse from Charleston to Summersville during a procession Saturday evening on U.S. Route 60 to U.S. Route 19.

Funeral arrangements for Mullens have not been announced yet. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville will hold those services and told 580-WCHS Monday they still have to speak with the family.

Meanwhile, Bass remains in the Southern Regional Jail without bail.