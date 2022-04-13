Alabama set to rock stage at Charleston Coliseum on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame band Alabama will be rocking the stage in Charleston Thursday night.

The ALABAMA 50th Anniversary Tour rolls into the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $40.50 to $130.50, plus any additional fees, and Patrick Leahy, the General Manager of CCCC told 580-WCHS he doesn’t expect many left by showtime.

“We should be close to selling out by the time we get to showtime. We expect there be a decent amount of people that come day of,” Leahy said.

Five decades since starting the band, Alabama has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY, and ACM Awards, the CCCC stated on its website. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The band originated with Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen playing music in the summer in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after moving from Alabama. The band’s top songs include Mountain Music, If You’re Gonna Play in Texas and Song of the South.

“It’s great music, it’s a good time. It’s hit after hit,” Leahy said.

“I think from the start of the show to the end of the show, I think every song they’ll end up playing will be a song that has been a hit at some time.”

On Friday, CCCC will be busy again with country music fans. Leahy said the facility is hosting a sellout show of Morgan Wallen and his “The Dangerous Tour.” The show was scheduled for early February but postponed due to weather.

“With the rescheduled they end up being back to back. We are excited to host a lot of people through the doors this weekend,” Leahy said.