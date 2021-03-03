Akers to take Judge King’s seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Longtime Kanawha County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Maryclaire Akers has been appointed to fill a circuit court vacancy in Kanawha County.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment Wednesday morning.

Akers, a Charleston native, will replace the late Circuit Judge Charles King, who died in December. Akers did much of her prosecuting work in front of Judge King.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to fill a seat previously held by a great judge and dear friend, Charles E. King. I sincerely thank Governor Justice for another opportunity to serve the people of Kanawha County,” Akers said in a news release from the governor’s office.”I am likewise appreciative of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission’s confidence in me when it forwarded my name to the Governor for his consideration. Finally, thank you to all my professional peers and personal friends who supported me in this process. I said a prayer of thanks for all of you. I am truly grateful.”

Akers graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1999. She earned a journalism degree from WVU in 1995. She’s spent much of her 21 years practicing in the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

The seat will be up for election in May 2022.

With Akers’ appointment, five of the seven circuit judges in Kanawha County are female.