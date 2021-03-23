Akers takes oath as new judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers took the oath of office Tuesday missing her friend and mentor longtime Circuit Judge Charlie King.

Akers, a longtime assistant prosecutor, is who Gov. Jim Justice chose to replace King. Akers’ thoughts were on King Tuesday.

“I would give all of this back 100% to have him back here today,” Akers, a Charleston native, said. “I have really struggled with to say about myself and what to say about him and how I feel about that because the day I was appointed the first person I wanted to call was him.”

Akers thanked Gov. Justice, Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller and others during her remarks to friends and family gathered in the ceremonial courtroom at the Kanawha County Courthouse. U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh administered the oath of office.

Akers graduated from the West Virginia University College of Law in 1999. She earned a journalism degree from WVU in 1995.

Most of her time in the prosecutor’s office has been trying murder cases and other violent crimes. She said she doesn’t anticipate a difficult transition to the bench.

“I think it’s time,” Akers said. “I’ve done a whole lot in my career and it’s time to move on and do something different and the passion that I have for the victims is the passion I have for Kanawha County. I will be as passionate about protecting the rights of others as holding people accountable when you need to.”

Akers is married to Charleston attorney J.B. Akers. The couple has three children.

The seat will be up for election in May 2022.

With Akers’ appointment, five of the seven circuit judges in Kanawha County are female.

King, who died on Dec. 28, became a Kanawha County assistant prosecutor in 1973 and was elected as the prosecuting attorney in 1984. He was first elected as circuit judge in 1988. He served as the chief judge on several occasions, including the majority of 2020.