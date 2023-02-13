Akers looks forward to Valentine’s Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2nd annual King of Hearts Day will take place Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers’ courtroom.

If you want to be married on King of Hearts of Day signing up by appointment is preferred, but if you just show up Akers said she will still marry you.

“It is a super-easy process, you can go get your marriage license and get married all within the same day.” said Akers. “We will have a balloon arch in the courthouse this year, where you will be able to take pictures,” said Akers.

King of Hearts Day gets it name from former Judge Charles King who started the event, said Akers.

“Ever since being assigned to Judge King’s room I remember the very first one,” said Akers

The judge said its also a day to celebrate the late Judge King.

“We get to talk about King, and tell stories about him which makes the day feel even more special,” said Akers.

There will also be adoptions taking place. Aker said she expects to do more than a dozen weddings, and half-dozen of adoptions.

If you want more information or make an appointment for King of Hearts Day you can call Kim Gregory (304) 357-0367.