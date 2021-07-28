Air Guard has new commander

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new commander of the West Virginia Air National Guard moves into the position with lots of experience both on the ground and in the air.

Brig. Gen. David Cochran

Photo/WVNG

Brig. Gen. David Cochran, a deputy Air Guard commander, assumed the new role during a ceremony Wednesday at the Charleston-based 130th Airlift Wing. He also becomes an assistant state Adjutant General.

Cochran, a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. has flown missions all around the world.

“I actually started out in active duty, transitioned to a civilian career in aviation and wanted to continue my service and the West Virginia Air National Guard was just the perfect opportunity to continue to do that,” Cochran told MetroNews Wednesday.

There are 2,100 members of the WVANG located at the 130th in Charleston and the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg. Cochran, who has spent most of his Air Guard career at the Martinsburg wing, said he’s overseeing a strong team with strong wing leaders.

“I’m leaning on them and their teams to continue to do what they do best and that is to serve the needs of the state and the nation,” he said.

Cochran assumes command at a time when the 130th is going through a transition from the C-130 aircraft to the C-130J model. He said it’s an exciting and challenging opportunity.

“The men and women of the 130th and their commander, Col. Bryan Preece, are well-positioned to transition into that role and succeed,” Cochran said.

The new aircraft need fewer crew members and that will add to the challenge of the transition, Cochran said.

“It has to be addressed through retraining. There will be some options for early exit. There will be potential to transfer within the Guard system to other states that still operate C-130s,” Cochran said. “Transitions can be tough but exciting, We want it to go as smoothly as it can and focus on taking care of our airmen who are going to be affected by the transition.”

Cochran added that recruitment will continue to be a priority.

“We’re still going after, not only the recruitment of the best and brightest, but the retention of our best and brightest and that includes a diverse group because we want our Guard to reflect our population. That’s the challenge and that’s what we’re going to set as a priority,” Cochran said.

According to the WVANG, Cochran has been a command pilot with more than 7,100 hours in the C-130E/H3, C-21, C-5A and C-17 aircraft. He has flown combat sorties in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.

Cochran said the success of any leader depends on those who follow. He said he wants to incorporate a style of leadership that is inspirational, compassionate and deliberate. He said the core values are always important.

“Look at integrity first. Look at service before self and make sure you’re trying to be excellence,” Cochran said.

He added that he tells young airmen to “do the right thing, be proud of your service and strive to be the best.”

Cochran is the second African-American Assistant Adjutant General – Air in the state’s history. He replaces Brig. Gen. Ray Shepard in the Air Guard commander role.