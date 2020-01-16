After more than four decades, Duerring retiring from Kanawha County Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After 45 years in the Kanawha County Schools system, Superintendent Ron Duerring is retiring.

Duerring, who has spent the last 22 years as superintendent, will stay on until June 30.

Duerring told reporters after the Kanawha County Board of Education meeting he is retiring to become a full-time grandfather.

“My first grandchild was born Feb. 14. She’ll be one year old,” he said. “It’s just time for me to be a grandpa.”

Board members were emotional talking about Duerring’s retirement during the meeting, which Duerring contributed to work relationships evolving into friendships.

He added the school system made progress under his tenure, but it would not have been possible without the work of school employees and board members.

“We dramatically decreased the dropout rate. We increased the graduation rate. Our scores are above the state averages,” he said.

“That’s not a single person; that’s all of us working together.”

Duerring said the board of education will be responsible for choosing a new superintendent, adding he wanted to give board members enough time to find a successor.