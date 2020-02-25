After injunction denied, crews tearing down East End building on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After an injunction delayed the demolition of an East End building, crews will begin Wednesday morning tearing down the structure that is posing a public safety risk and has closed multiple roads.

The demolition of the building at 1599 Washington St. E. was scheduled to begin Tuesday at noon. City officials have shared concerned about the building since bricks began falling off the structure on Feb. 16.

Phillip Chin and New Restaurant Inc., the building’s owners, filed a petition in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Tuesday, preventing the demolition work from starting. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit later denied the motion, noting the danger to public safety the building poses.

City officials have noted brick deterioration, corrosion of steel lintels and water inside brick walls as some of the building’s problems.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said the city was “forced” into the situation.

“It’s super unfortunate,” she said. “But what’s also unfortunate is that over a week now, we’ve had all of these roads shut down in the busiest section of the city of Charleston.”

Numerous roads remain closed because of the structure; Washington Street East is closed from Maxwell to Sydney streets and Elizabeth Street is shut down from Lee Street to Jackson Street.

Goodwin also noted the impact on surrounding businesses, specifically declining revenue in the last week. She added the building has become an eyesore as well, noting it has been vacant for the last 25 years.

“Think about if you own a business and every single day, you looked at a building that was vacant and empty. No one wants that in the city of Charleston,” she said.

The city Building Commission and fire department ruled the building was not safe, as did an independent contractor and a separate engineer.

“It’s unbelievable I have to justify taking this building down. It’s a safety hazard, plain and simple,” Goodwin said. “Nobody wants to see this, but the city of Charleston was forced into this position. I’m not going to be backed against the wall.”

Demolition work is scheduled to begin Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. City officials are hoping to fully demolish the building the same day and clean up the site over the following four days.