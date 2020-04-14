AFT-West Virginia purchases Kanawha Boulevard building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — AFT-West Virginia has purchased a new office located on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston.

Pioneer West Virginia Credit Union previously owned the space at 1320 Kanawha Blvd. E.

AFT-West Virginia President Fred Albert said the union outgrew its current location.

“The increased space will allow us to conduct some of our smaller trainings and meetings in-house rather than renting conference rooms,” he said. “It’s a really unique and beautiful building and a place that I believe our members will be proud of. Plus, the attractive financing package offered by Pioneer made the purchase a much better value than renting office space.”

Pioneer West Virginia Credit Union is providing financial assistance, including help with remodeling and upgrades.