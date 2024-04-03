Win Tickets to AEW Dynamite & Rampage

Win Tickets to AEW Dynamite and Rampage at the Charleston Coliseum!

How to Enter:

Visit the Contest Page: Go to WCHSNetwork.com/AEW. Answer the Trivia: Test your knowledge with our AEW trivia question. Submit Your Entry: Fill in your details and your answer to the trivia question correctly.

Contest Details:

Contest Dates: Enter between now and April 9th.

Enter between now and April 9th. Drawings: Winners will be drawn daily, so keep an eye on your email and text!

Tune In: