AEP to move large transformer to Cannelton Wednesday

CANNELTON, W.Va. — Representatives of Appalachian Power plan to move a large transformer to the Carbondale Substation in Cannelton Wednesday.

Appalachian Power said they are updating the Carbondale Substation with more modern equipment to “increase efficiency and address age-related issues.”

The transformer will be delivered between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. which will force Cannelton Hollow Road between Bullpush Road and Smithers Creek Road to be closed during that time. Crews will direct drivers to follow detours in this area.

The trucks will be escorted and there will be signage up to make approaching vehicles aware of the situation.