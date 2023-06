CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Currently an investigation is underway into the death of an Appalachian Power line mechanic of Milton, West Virginia.

According to a company release, the lineman died during storm restoration work in Marshall, Texas.

The release from AEP went on saying quote, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of this valued member of our team, and our hearts go out to his family and colleagues.”

AEP said the investigation is ongoing.