AEP Foundation awards $250,000 grant to WV Ready Graduate Internship Program

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The WV Ready Graduate Internship Program is getting a boost worth five additional years of funding courtesy of the AEP Foundation.

Chris Beam, president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power (AEP) made the announcement in front of a classroom of students at Herbert Hoover High School (HHHS) on Thursday. The AEP Foundation awarding a five-year $250,000 grant to The Education Alliance who oversees the program for high school students.

“This program helps high school students learn about career pathways, develops skills for success and earn high school credit,” Amelia Courts, President and CEO of Education Alliance said.

As part of the HHHS students’ internship, the students participate in weekly mentoring sessions and are completing a capstone project with Appalachian Power.

Together, they explored a “behind the scenes” look at the electrical systems that will support the new high school building currently under construction, a release said.

Beam said during the announcement that it makes a student think every day and that’s a good thing. He said this prepares a workforce for West Virginia.

“The idea is to get students ready for the working world. Why is that important to us? We’d like to hire you as an employee. That’s the end result,” Beam said.

“It would be nice if you could educate here and then stay here.”

The grant will allow the program to expand to other West Virginia high schools.

St. Albans, South Charleston and Independence in Raleigh County also participate in the program.