Advantage Valley unveils 2023 Livability Magazine for Charleston-Huntington area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2023 issue of West Virginia’s Advantage Valley Livability Magazine was released Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The third edition of the magazine highlights economic development, attractions and amenities for business leaders looking to move to the Charleston-Huntington area.

Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis said the magazine teaches outsiders what the region is all about.

“West Virginia doesn’t necessarily suffer from a bad image, we suffer from no image sometimes. This publication has really done wonders for us to raise awareness about our brand,” Ellis said.

Marjorie Cooke, marketing and communications director for Advantage Valley, called it “an economic development tool.”

“Quality of life, outdoors, arts and culture, career opportunities, education, innovation, business climate and health care,” Cooke said of the topics they cover. “Who do you we want to reach with these magazines? Business investors who are now looking to the AV region as an affordable, less populated and safer region to expand their business operations.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was at Tuesday’s event and said it’s important for the city to tell its story through a hard copy, not just online.

“There is no substitute for having something that you can deliver with a hand written note to a business or company that comes in the City of Charleston,” Goodwin said.

Advantage Valley is a private nonprofit organizations that covers Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason, Jackson and Wayne counties.