Advantage Valley launching online survey to assess housing needs for new employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A regional economic development nonprofit is seeking community feedback on area housing needs to make room for new employees coming into the state.

Advantage Valley is launching its Regional Housing Needs Assessment for ten counties around the Kanawha Valley and beyond, including Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Roane, Boone, Clay, Lincoln, and Wayne Counties.

This follows the arrival of new and anticipated jobs making their way to the region such as Nucor Steel, Berkshire Hathaways’s Precision Castparts, and Green Power Motors.

Advantage Valley President and CEO Terrell Ellis said based on various housing issues in the area, there needs to be some re-evaluation to better be able to accommodate the area newcomers.

“We hear a lot about there being a very tight inventory, not very many housing units available on the market, and we’ve seen trends to that effect, so we’re just trying to quantify that,” Ellis said.

Ellis said their observations have shown a fairly significant decline in inventory, about 70% in the number of housing units that have come on the market from early 2019 to 2023 have reduced in value. She said they are also dealing with an aging inventory of homes on the market.

Via an online survey, Advantage Valley will assess the current and projected housing demands through information provided from residents, employees, commuters, businesses among others.

Through information provided to them such as demographic trends and stakeholder input, the organization will better be able to address the types of housing in demand, affordability, current housing quality among other needs and issues.

“New people moving into the area are not really having a good experience trying to purchase housing, and what we’re trying to look at, hopefully our report will tell us, how many new single-family housing units, how many rental apartment units we need,” said Ellis.

Ellis said another reason for the assessment is due to the West Virginia’s passing of the Build West Virginia Act that provides incentives for housing development in communities where there is a demand, but data must be provided.

“We thought it was really important to be able to do this so we can provide our communities in the region with this data in case they want to apply to the Build West Virginia Program,” Ellis said.

The final report will be published by December of this year. Following this, a series of community meetings will be held across the region to review the study and its findings.

Advantage Valley hopes to find the type of housing needed in the region for the next 3 to 7 years.