Administrative order in place for restart of business at judicial annex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Chief Circuit Judge Charlie King has handed down a 24-point administrative order on how the Kanawha County court system and Judicial Annex building will be operated for the foreseeable future in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annex, which has been closed since March 25 after several positive COVID-19 tests, is scheduled to reopen Monday morning.

King’s order, which was signed earlier this week, requires the use of video and telephonic court hearings whenever possible but for those who have to come to the annex for hearings or other business will be required to wear facial coverings while in the building.

“It is incumbent on counsel to ensure that their clients and witnesses are aware of this requirement and are appropriately prepared for court,” King wrote. “One should not rely on the ability of security to provide facial protection. Admission will be denied to anyone not wearing facial protection.”

King said those entering the building will also have to have their temperatures. If it’s higher than health department guidelines they will be denied admission.

The order also deals with hand-washing stations, limits elevator use to two people at a time, restricts entrances and covers how mail will be handled.

Access by the public will mostly be limited to the first three floors of the building. Seating will be spaced six feet and appointments to places like the probation office will be staggered. King has also ordered magistrate court hearings to be at least 15 minutes apart.

King said his order comes after consulting with the other circuit judges in Kanawha County. He said Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young has also signed off on the administrative order.

Access to the judicial annex was first restricted on March 21.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department tested annex employees. There were eight positive tests associated with the building.

An order from state Supreme Court Chief Tim Armstead sets out general provisions for the state’s court system to reopen Monday. A lot of flexibility has been given to various circuits and chief judges in those circuits.

Kanawha County is the state’s busiest circuit with seven circuit judges.