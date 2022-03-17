Additional remains found near Clendenin

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department found additional human remains Thursday near where a human skull was discovered last week.

Investigators were back in the Twin Oaks area near Clendenin Thursday morning.

A local resident discovered the skull last Friday. Investigators were dispatched to the area to search for any additional remains. They reported Thursday some were found in the general area.

Authorities said there’s still a lot to be learned about the remains. Deputies are looking at information about any missing persons cases in the Twin Oaks area.