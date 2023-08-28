Additional rain causes flash flooding in Kanawha County

WITCHER CREEK, W.Va. — Kanawha County Emergency Services Director C.W. Sigman is urging residents in part of eastern Kanawha County to seek higher ground with flash flooding underway.

“It’s pretty bad, seek higher ground in the flood prone area,” Sigman told MetroNews.

High water is reported along Witcher Creek, Kelley’s Creek and Fields Creek.

“If you kids are at school they are fine,” Sigman said.

There is no water reported in any schools.

Kanawha County Schools did close Riverside High, East Bank Middle, Dupont Middle and Carver Career and Technical Center.

BREAKING: @NWSCharlestonWV has issued flash flood warnings for parts of eastern Kanawha County. @JeffJenkinsMN 3″ of rain has fallen and 4″ more possible. Water rescues this hour in the area. Follow developments now on the West Virginia Morning News on @WVMetroNews — Chris Lawrence (@WVOutdoors) August 28, 2023

Sigman said water has gotten into some homes and some fire stations in the warned area.

Some of the same areas had high water Saturday night.

Flash Flood Warning including Clendenin WV until 12:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZVFTIDTSsg — NWS Charleston, WV (@NWSCharlestonWV) August 28, 2023

The community of Clendenin in northern Kanawha County has also been added to the flood warning along with areas of Boone County in the Racine and Comfort areas.

The flash flood warning is in effect in Kanawha County until noon Monday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a flash flood warning for parts of Braxton, Roane, Clay and Calhoun counties. The warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m.