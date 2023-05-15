Additional information released on Kroger shooting

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman now jailed on charges of shooting another individual in a South Charleston supermarket was forbidden from having a gun.

Lydia Spencer, 32, of South Charleston is jailed and faces charges of wanton endangerment and attempted murder. South Charleston Police arrested her after a woman was shot inside the Kroger at Riverwalk Plaza Sunday morning around 11 a.m.

South Charleston Police say the two women knew one another and have described the argument which led to the gunfire as a “domestic situation.” So far the victim’s name has not been released. She was treated for her wound and is now recovering at home. She was shot in the back in the incident inside the store.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer arrived and witnesses pointed to the nearby Krispy Kreme parking lot where the suspect had fled. She was ordered to the ground in the parking lot and taken into custody. Officers said when they arrested her, Spencer claimed, “they jumped me.”

When asked, Spencer volunteered she had the gun, a small revolver, in her purse. Police located the weapon and noted it had one spent shell casing in the cylinder.

According to the court documents, multiple witnesses described a fight between the women and after they were separated claimed Spencer pulled the handgun and fired.

Spencer was prohibited from having a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. She was convicted in 2014 of possession with intent to deliver heroin. She was sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison for the conviction. She’s currently lodged in the South Central Regional Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 23rd. Spencer is expected to face additional charges in connection with the incident.