CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county Friday.

The victims included a 79-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman. There have 89 COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County since the pandemic began.

The KCHD is also reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday and the same number of recovered cases. Active cases are now at 996.